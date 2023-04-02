President Murmu to address Platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati HC on April 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President will also attend the 'Gaj Festival-2023' in Kaziranga National Park.

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Assam where she will address the Platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on April 7. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Kataria, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at Platinum jubilee celebrations of the High Court.

President Murmu will be on a two-day visit to the state from April 6. During her visit to the state, the President will also launch a mobile app 'Bhoroxa' for the safety of the women, a spokesperson of the High Court said on Sunday and will attend the 'Gaj Festival-2023' in Kaziranga National Park.

Week-long platinum jubilee celebrations began on April 1

The week-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the High Court began on April 1 with a bicycle rally followed by a friendly cricket match between the teams of the Chief Justice XI and Chief Minister's XI.

A commemorative stamp of the High Court will be released on April five by Rijiju while the Chief Minister will release the Assamese version of the book "Gauhati High Court: History and Heritage".

Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also will attend the celebrations on April 6 and release six books on customary laws of Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme-Naga and Bodos of Assam, Nyishis of Arunachal Pradesh and Halams of Tripura.

The Chief Justice of India will also release two apps on the online e-sewa Kendra for Assam and integrated CIS and e-Prisons applications. A lecture by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will be held on April 8 as the concluding programme.

