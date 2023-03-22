'Aap ne meri jholi bhar di...'- a rare expression of gratitude by Padma Shri awardee Hirbai to PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Award ceremony witnesses a heartwarming moment

Padma award distribution: Social worker Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi, 70, was conferred with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to uplifting the lives of the tribal community on Wednesday.

Lobi, known for bringing social reforms and initiatives to empower women in Siddi tribal community in Gujarat, won the hearts of people with her gesture at the award distribution ceremony held at the President's House in New Delhi.

In a video, she was seen stopped while walking to get the award. Lobi briefly stopped near the first row where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several union ministers were seated. While speaking bravely mid-event, she praised PM Modi for his noble work for the tribals. In a rare expression of blessing, she stretched her dupatta showing affection and gratitude towards PM Modi.

She was heard saying, "'Mere pyare Narendra Bhai aapne meri jholi khusiyon se bhar di" (My dear brother Narendra, you filled my 'bag' with happiness). The hall echoed with clapping for her emotional gesture.



Hard work is key: Lobi

"...Work hard and you will get its fruits...Narendra Modi and Raj Bhavan gave me wealth..." She said after recieving the award.

When she was speaking, PM Modi listened to her with folded hands and expressed his reverence for the elderly woman.

Expressed blessings to President

In another incident, she expressed her love and blessings for President by placing both her hands on the shoulders of Murmu to convey her blessings. Lobi expressed her special affection for the President because Murmu is India's first woman President from the tribal community.

Padma Awards 2023

For the year 2023, President Droupadi Murmu had approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nine of the awardees are women and there are seven posthumous awardees.

ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2023: Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani and Zakir Hussain honoured with awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Latest India News