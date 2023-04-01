Bihu gift for Assam! Govt hikes Dearness Allowance by 4 pc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The new DA rate stands at 42% now

Guwahati: The Assam government gave a “Bihu gift” to people by approving a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for State government employees, pensioners and All India Service officers by 4 per cent with effect from January 1, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. The decision to hike in dearness allowance of state government employees to 42 per cent from 38 per cent was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“Ours is a government that cares for its employees I am happy to announce an Additional 4% Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/pensioners and All India Service officers wef 1st January, 23. New DA rate stands at 42% now,” Sarma said in a tweet.

After the cabinet meeting, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters, “The dearness allowance/relief of All India Service (AIS) officers in the state, pensioners, state government employees, family pensioners and extraordinary pension holders will be hiked by 4 per cent with effect from January 1.”

Other key decisions by Assam cabinet

The Assam Cabinet also approved the 1,000-MW solar power plant under the 'Mukhya Mantri Sauro Shakti Prokolpo' by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd in Karbi Anglong.

The council of ministers also cleared raising of Rs 2,031.14 crore for infrastructure upgradation, which will include 110 rural roads, a road over bridge, 58 road-cum-embankments, 38 flood projects and 23 fishery projects. Mahanta said it will benefit around 21.3 lakh people across 1,414 villages.

“At our weekly #AssamCabinet, took a host of decisions pertaining to raising loan for rural infrastructure development, hike in DA, implementing 1,000 MW solar power plant and land settlement in favour of indigenous landless families,” the Chief Minister said.

Rongali Bihu

Rongali or the Bohag (spring) Bihu starts on the last day of the Assamese calendar month of Chot, which normally falls on April 13 or 14 annually. The first day is known as Goru Bihu and it is dedicated to the cattle.

The second day, which falls on the first day of new Assamese Calendar month of Bohag is known as Manhu Bihu. People put on new clothes along with singing and dancing. On this day, youngsters visit their elders and seek blessings.

'Bihuwan' (the traditional Assamese towel known as Gamocha) is exchanged as a mark of respect. Although Rongali Bihu is a week-long festival, celebrations continue for the whole month various cultural programmes and functions.

