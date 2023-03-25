Saturday, March 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan govt increases Dearness Allowance to 42% from 38% for state employees, pensioners

Rajasthan govt increases Dearness Allowance to 42% from 38% for state employees, pensioners

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Jaipur Published on: March 25, 2023 19:07 IST
Rajasthan govt increases Dearness Allowance to 42% from 38%
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan govt increases Dearness Allowance to 42% from 38% for state employees, pensioners

Just a day after the Centre announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), the Rajasthan government announced a 4 per cent hike in DA for state government employees and pensioners. 

The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023.

Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them. The decision will benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, according to an official release.

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

The state government will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

ALSO READ | Central Govt employees to get 4% increase in dearness allowance

ALSO READ | West Bengal government hikes dearness allowance by 3% for state employees, pensioners

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News