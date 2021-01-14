Image Source : INDIA TV President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Pongal, Bihu, Makar Sankranti

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of harvest festivals, which are celebrated in various parts of the country under different names (Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva), and extended to them his best wishes.

In a tweet message, President Kovind wished that these festivals may strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that these festivals are known for their colourfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature.

PM Modi wished that the Uttarayan surya may infuse new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. He wished that these festivals may inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion.

"Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion," he tweeted.

"Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around," the prime minister said. Magh Bihu is celebrated in a big way in Assam.

Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

He also greeted people on 'Makar Sankranti'. The day also marks the start of the sun's northward journey, ushering in longer days.

Makar Sankranti is seen as a celebration of the end of the winter solstice month and also marks the end of the winter harvest. The festival is known with different names in different parts of the country. It is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Bihu in Assam and Poush Sangkranti in West Bengal.

