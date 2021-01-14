Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, and HD images

Image Source : INDIA TV Makar Sankranti 2021: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Makar Sankranti is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The day is dedicated to the deity Surya or sun. Sankranti marks the day when Sun transits from its zodiac and moves northwards from Tropic of Cancer to the tropic of Capricorn marking the end of the month with the winter solstice. This year the festival will be celebrated on January 14. It is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country with great zeal and vigor. From kite flying to indulging in delicacies made of til and jaggery, the festival is filled with fun and frolic.

People celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with great zeal and enthusiasm. Due to the pandemic, traveling has been restricted and it's difficult to go and meet your loved ones but definitely, you can send greetings, heartfelt messages to your friends, close relatives, and family.

Check out some Makar Sankranti 2020 HD images

Makar Sankranti 2021 Best wishes, status -

1. Meethe gur mein mil gaye til...Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

Wishing you a very prosperous Makar Sankranti!

2. As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a

Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

3. Remember: Our thoughts hold the power to build, bend or break our circumstances. Wishing you a positive and prosperous Makar Sankranti

4. Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti

5. May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring plenty of happiness to your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!