Telangana BJP leader files complaint against Ram Gopal Varma over tweet on Droupadi Murmu

Image Source : TWITTER/RAMGOPALVARMA Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

President election: A BJP leader from Telangana has filed a complaint against Bollywood film director Ram Gopal Varma over his controversial remarks against presidential candidate Doupadi Murmu, reported news agency ANI.

In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma said: "If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?"

Reacting to this tweet, BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, filed a complaint at the Abid Road Police Station, accusing him of disrespecting the SC and ST community.

"This tweet is tantamount to disrespecting the SC and ST people. Here, he calls 'Draupadi' the President. If he would have only mentioned Draupadi, Pandavas and Kauravas, we would have had no objections. We, the BJP workers, are hurt at such comments from RGV," Reddy told ANI.

According to the news agency, the BJP leader requested the cops to register a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and demanded severe punishment for the director.

BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

