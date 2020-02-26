Prakash Javadekar hits back at Sonia Gandhi, says Politicising violence is wrong

Soon after Congress's presser on Northeast Delhi violence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed party interim President Sonia Gandhi, saying the government is open to discussion but politics should not be done over the issue. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday had demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of three days of violence in northeast Delhi.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement is unfortunate & condemnable. At such times all parties should ensure that peace is maintained, blaming the government instead is dirty politics. Politicising this violence is wrong," Prakash Javadekar told news agency ANI.

Calling the violence a "well planned conspiracy", Gandhi said the Delhi Police had remained paralysed in the last 72 hours.

"The CWC offers its condolences to all who have lost their dear ones and hope for speedy recovery of the injured. The Centre should take congnisance of this violence. The Home Minister should resign. Their inaction is the reason why Delhi is suffering today," she added, after adressing a press conference after chairing a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress's official social media handle tweeted with the hashtag #AmitShahIstifaDo.

Giving the Delhi Police a 3-day ultimatum, this BJP leader said, "after three days we will say nothing."

Gandhi said the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also failed to maintain peace. The Congress president also hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for making a statement that allegedly incited violence in the city.

Meanwhile, the Congress also postponed its march to Rashtrapati Bhavan till Thursday in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's unavailability, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

