North East Delhi violence Live Updates: Entry, exit gates at all metro stations have been opened

North East Delhi is witnessing violent communal clashes over the amended citizenship law, with the death toll rising to 13. The Delhi Police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people. Areas including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw overnight incidents of tension between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

In a late night development, NSA Ajit Doval visited the Seelampur area and took stock of the situation. According to the hospital authorities, more than 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured and half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds, hospital authorities said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi violence

07:42 am: High Court at midnight hearing directs police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for people injured in Delhi violence​

07:27 am: Delhi Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence​

Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQT pic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

07:24 am: Watch Video - National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur to review the security situation in different parts of North-East Delhi, on the intervening night of 25-26 February​

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur to review the security situation in different parts of North-East Delhi, on the intervening night of 25-26 February. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/9eJ7IHC92O — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

07:21 am: Entry and exit gates at all Delhi metro stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed at all stations​

Also Read | North east Delhi violence: Protesters cleared from Jaffarabad, Maujpur, say police

Also Read | NSA Doval takes stock of Seelampur area​

​