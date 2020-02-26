North east Delhi violence: Protesters cleared from Jaffarabad, Maujpur, say police

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi, Tuesday

Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime, Satish Golcha on Wednesday said that protesters have left sites of protest in Jaffarabad and Maujpur in northeast Delhi and the situation is under control. "The protesters have left the Jaffarabad Metro station and the Maujpur Chowk is also clear. Now, 66 Foota road is absolutely clear of all protests," Golcha told media persons.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days.

It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.

Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.

Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase police force in violence-affected areas in northeast Delhi and held a meeting with AAP MLAs and officials to discuss measures to restore peace.

The chief minister, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, other ministers and party MLAs, visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to pray for peace in Delhi. He also requested the people to maintain calm and peace.

Earlier, attending an all-party meeting convened by Shah, Kejriwal requested that police force be increased in affected areas and powers be given to it to take necessary action to contain violence.

He also visited the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence on Monday. The chief minister faced protests as a crowd gathered outside Lal's house in Burari and raised slogans asking him to go back.

At least 13 persons lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in North-East Delhi since Monday.

