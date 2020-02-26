13 dead as Northeast Delhi violence intensifies; NSA Doval takes stock of Seelampur area

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached the Seelampur area of Delhi and took stock of the violence-hit areas. Doval first conducted a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office North East and then reviewed the security situation in the city. Senior police officers, including newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava were among those present at the meeting with DCP North-East.

The death toll due to communal violence over the amended citizenship law reached 13 on Tuesday in northeast Delhi, as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

After overnight incidents of arson, tension smouldered in the national capital and as the day progressed streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also held a meeting with Delhi Police and Home Ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days. It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours.

The Home Minister appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation, according to an official release. He also urged leaders to avoid giving provocative speeches and statements which could result in a flare-up of the situation.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime) Satish Golcha informed that the protesters have left the Jafrabad metro station and Maujpur chowk is clear as well, and that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened and normal services have resumed at all stations.

North-East Delhi violence: What locals say

Late in the night, locals in Maujpur area claimed that announcements were being made by police on loudspeakers about promulgation of shoot-at-sight orders, but Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya denied it. Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured and half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds, hospital authorities said.

Student bodies will stage a protest march from Ramlila Maiden to Parliament on March 3 against the amended citizenship law to condemn the communal violence in northeast Delhi, which has claimed 13 lives.

The Young India Coordination Committee, comprising student bodies, also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police to take action to control the violence.

They also demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence. Mishra, who led a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at the Maujpur Chowk on Sunday, has been accused of delivering a "provocative" speech at the event.

The violence, which started on Sunday after anti-CAA protests blocked a road outside Jaffrabad Metro station and BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering in favour of CAA, intensified on Tuesday, despite shored up security in the city in view of US President Donald Trump's visit. The protesters withdrew from the site on Tuesday night.

As Delhi Police faced allegations of inaction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting at noon with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and others on steps to restore peace.

IPS officer SN Shrivastava was appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) after the Union Home Ministry repatriated him from the CRPF on Tuesday night to take control of the situation in the wake of communal violence in the city, officials said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said 11 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Over 20 persons have been detained and only one person, identified as Shahrukh who had fired a few rounds in the air after brandishing a gun at a policeman, has been arrested.

Sixty-seven companies of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the area, police sources said.

