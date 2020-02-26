Northeast Delhi violence claims 13 lives, 186 injured

Image Source : PTI A boy walks past a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi

Northeast Delhi violence: Thirteen people have lost their lives in the violence in North-East Delhi, while 186 people have been reported injured, the GTB Hospital said on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased has not been made public as of now by the authorities, while the Delhi Police said that 56 policemen were among the injured. Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Delhi Police spokesperson, ACP Mandeep Singh Randhawa briefed about the casualties in the violence which erupted on Sunday. He also said that the condition of DCP Amit Sharma and the Gokulpuri ACP, who are under treatment, is critical.

Image Source : PTI Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi

Randhawa also claimed that the situation is under control in Jafrabad, Gokulpuri, and Maujpur areas as the police and government are alert and security has been beefed up in the areas. Additional police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed while senior Delhi Police officials are also present at the spot to tackle the situation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have issued orders to shoot-at-sight in violence-hit parts.

As of now 11 FIRs have been registered in this regard and several arrests have been made, the ACP said.

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Violence continues unabated in northeast Maujpur

Violence continued unabated in Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, with two groups of people out on the road armed with rods and sticks. An angry mob raising incendiary slogans set ablaze a motorcycle in Maujpur, a PTI reporter witnessed. A fire brigade was also seen rushing to the spot.

Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides who were armed with rods and sticks. They also resorted to stone-pelting. Media personnel, covering the incidents, were also targeted. They were abused, heckled and driven away from the spot.

Image Source : PTI Jafrabad masjid Imam (C) walks towards the site of clash between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

The stretch between the Jafrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations were filled with stones and burnt vehicles. Fire brigades were also seen rushing to the spot. Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides. They also restored tear gas.

The injured people were rushed to hospitals in police vans to local hospital.

Image Source : PTI Police personnel stand guard during clashes between groups against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jafrabad metro station

At the spot, the mobs on both sides were waving national flags and carrying sticks and rods in their hands.

Torching of vehicles was also witnessed and the situation in the area remained tensed.

On Tuesday evening, women who were protesting against the CAA outside Jafrabad metro station vacated the road.

Image Source : PTI A neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi

Fire department received 70 calls today

A firefighter was injured as the Delhi Fire Service on Tuesday attended to 70 calls from violence-hit northeast Delhi, an official said.

The department received fire-related calls from 8 am-8 pm. A firefighter was injured due to stone-pelting while five fire tenders were damaged, according to the official.

Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi

On Monday, the department had received 45 calls and in attending to those, a fire tender was pelted with stones, while another was torched by protesters. Three firefighters had sustained injuries during violence on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

