Delhi: After brief confusion over shoot-at-sight, it becomes clear that order was indeed issued

There was a brief confusion over issuance of Shoot-at-sight order in Northeast Delhi as conflicting reports made their way online. After a brief period of uncertainty, it became clear that such an order was indeed issued with a view to contain violence in Northeast Delhi. At least 13 people have lost their lives in violence in the northeast region so far. Here is news agency ANI's tweet.

#Correction Shoot at sight orders remain, earlier report of it being lifted was incorrect. pic.twitter.com/DSoyATVtdz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Earlier, Delhi Police told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi. The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the top brass of the MHA.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said the Delhi Police told the MHA that it did not have adequate forces to control the northeast Delhi violence immediately, which led to the situation getting aggravated.

However, hours later, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said nowhere in the MHA meeting was it conveyed by Delhi Police officials that "we do not have sufficient force".

"We have sufficient force deployed on the ground and have also got additional force," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi government announced that private and government schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday. Manish Sisodia said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in Northeast Delhi.

