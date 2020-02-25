CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams in violence-hit north east Delhi on Wednesday

Image Source : PTI BREAKING: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams in violence-hit north east Delhi tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams, scheduled for Wednesday, in the violence-hit northeast region of Delhi. The exams in remaining areas will be held as per schedule. The decision came at the request of the Delhi government.

"On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in Northeast part of Delhi," the board said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's Board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has claimed 13 lives. Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the CBSE to take the decision as soon as possible on the exam and convey it to all concerned.

The plea was filed by private school, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir at Surya Niketan in East Delhi, and some of its Class X and Class XII students. They said the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16 km away from their school and situated in Chandu Nagar-Karawal Nagar road, one of the violence-hit areas.

