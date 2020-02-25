Northeast Delhi schools to remain closed tomorrow amid escalating violence

Northeast Delhi schools to remain closed tomorrow as violence escalates

Northeast Delhi schools to remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday) as violence escalates. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tweeted this from his verified Twitter handle. Sisodia is Education Minister of Delhi as well.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.

हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थ-ईस्ट ज़िले में कल भी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. गृह परीक्षाएँ स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. CBSE से भी कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है. https://t.co/VY4t7zjWSo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 25, 2020

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, killing six more people on Tuesday and taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 11.

As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast and the sun set over another restive day, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.

Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday. He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," a CBSE spokesperson had said.

(With PTI inputs)

(Earlier version of this report mentioned that schools all-over Delhi were to be shut on Wednesday. The report has been updated to reflect latest information)

