North East Delhi violence: Death toll climbs to 9; stone pelting near Bhajanpura | UPDATES

Northeast Delhi violence UPDATES: Violence in the northeast Delhi against the new citizenship law has claimed at least nine lives so far. The incidents of violence spiralled in the national capital on Monday with the northeast Delhi turning into a battlefield. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump. Stone pelting incidents were also rampant. The areas majorly affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Here are the latest updates:

Northeast Delhi violence: Latest Updates

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik: "Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family."

Flag march in Khajuri Khaas: Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force are conducting flag-march in Khajuri Khaas area.

Death toll climbs to 9: GTB Hospital says the death toll in the violence has climbed to 9. Earlier on Monday, seven, including a cop, were killed in the violence.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, Satyendar Jain visit GTB Hospital: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those injured in the violence.

Delhi Police says situation tense: "A lot of areas are peaceful today but violence is being reported from certain areas. Situation is tense but we are trying to control it." Meanwhile, Special CP Law and Order Satish Golcha alongwith Special CP Crime Pravir Ranjan, DCP Crime Joy Tirkey are leaving for patrolling in Bhajanpur area.

Arvind Kejriwal visits Rajghat: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat Tuesday afternoon. He said violence will not benefit anyone as he called for restoration of peace in Delhi. He visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.

Stone pelting between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk: Another incident of stone pelting was reported near Bhajanpura Chowk in northeast Delhi. Road to Karawal Nagar - both carriageways have been closed for traffic movement.

1,000 armed policemen being deployed: An armed battalion of Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, is being deployed in violence-hit areas. Inter-state borders are also being closely monitored.

Police-MLA coordination to be enhanced: A high-level meeting was convened by Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning. It was attended by Delhi's LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik among others. It was decided in the meeting to enhance police-MLA coordination in the national capital and also reactive peace committees with representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local citizens.

Borders of Delhi with UP and Haryana being monitored: A close watch is also being kept on the borders of Delhi with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the last three days. Delhi has been taking adequate steps like checks and other precautionary measures.

Violence in Maujpur, Gokulpuri continues unabated: On Tuesday, violence continued in Maujpur area with two groups of people out on the road armed with rods and sticks. An angry mob raising incendiary slogans set ablaze a motorcyle in Maujpur, PTI reported. Security personnel tried to disperse the people from both sides who were armed with rods and sticks. They also resorted to stone-pelting. Media personnel were also heckled and driven away from the spot. Two fire tenders were damaged in Gokulpuri by protesters.

