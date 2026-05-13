Dileep Raj dies at 48, Kannada actor laid to rest at his farmhouse he loved most

New Delhi:

Kannada actor and television producer Dileep Raj has passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home. He was taken to a hospital right away, but doctors were unable to save him. His sudden death has shocked the Kannada film and television industry, with fans and colleagues expressing deep grief over the loss of the well-known actor.

As per News18 Kannada, Dileep Raj's last rites were held at a place that was very close to his heart, his farmhouse near Gunnur in Ramanagar taluk, following Lingayat customs.

Dileep Raj laid to rest at his farmhouse he loved most

For the unversed, Kannada actor Dileep Raj had purchased about one acre of land in Gunnur village nearly 10 years ago. He later built a house and a small garden on the property. He used to visit the farmhouse regularly, at least once a month, and spend peaceful time away from his work.

After people paid their last respects to his mortal remains, the final rites were carried out in the presence of the seers of Revanasiddeshwara Mutt. Several celebrities from the film industry also attended the funeral including Arun Sagar, Anu Prabhakar, Srujan Lokesh, Latha Hamsalekha, Raghu Mukherjee, Varsha, Raksh and Ganesh.

Rishab Shetty expresses grief over Dileep Raj's demise

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty paid tribute to Dileep Raj and expressed his grief. In his X post, he wrote in Kannada, which translates into English as, "He was a good actor, director, and producer, and above all, a very good human being. Even though the times we met were few, his personality and presence left a lasting impression in my mind that will never fade. May your soul rest in peace. Rest in peace."

Dileep Raj is survived by his wife Srividya and their two daughters.

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