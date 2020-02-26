Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Delhi Violence: CWC members to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek de-escalation

Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi after its working committee meeting on Wednesday, party sources said.

Vijai Laxmi
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 11:50 IST
Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi
Image Source : PTI

Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi

Amid the escalating violence in the national capital, the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) till march up to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek for normalcy and calm in Delhi. The CWC members will reportedly submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind. 

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

