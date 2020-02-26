Delhi Violence: CWC members to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek de-escalation

Image Source : PTI Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy in Delhi

Amid the escalating violence in the national capital, the members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) till march up to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek for normalcy and calm in Delhi. The CWC members will reportedly submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

