I would like to say sorry: PM Modi apologises to Senator John Cornyn's wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologised to Senator John Cornyn's wife. In a video posted by the Prime Minister's office, Modi is seen directly addressing Cornyn's wife Sandy and apologising to her. Cornyn's wife celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday, while his husband was attending the Indian leader's mega diaspora "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston.

In this regard, PM Modi apologised to her and wished her a prosperous and peaceful future ahead.

The 67-year-old Senator is seen standing next to Modi smiling.

"I would like to say sorry because today is your birthday and your great life partner is with me so naturally you must be jealous today," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Wish you all the best, wish you a happy life and very prosperous peaceful future for you. All the best," he said.

The couple has been married for 40 years and have two daughters.

Cornyn was among a number of prominent Republican and Democratic lawmakers who attended the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday where Modi shared the stage with President Donald Trump and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

