USA loves India: Tweets Trump after grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston

Image Source : AP USA loves India, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed his gratitude for the "affection" he received at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston. Taking to Twitter, Trump said "The USA loves India,".

The USA Loves India! https://t.co/xlfnWafxpg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

Addressing the grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event, Trump on Sunday had said they never had a better friend in the White House than him (PM Narendra Modi).

The event was organised by the Indian-American community to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the United States for a week.

In his address, President Trump acknowledged the contribution of the Indian-American community in boosting ties between the two countries.

"PM Modi and I have come to Houston to celebrate everything that defines the India-America relationship," he said.

"Indian-Americans, you enrich our culture, you uplift our values, we are proud to have you as Americans. My administration fights for you every day," he added.

He further said India and the United States were committed to free the world from "radical Islamic terrorism".

Trump also posted a video of the Howdy Modi event on his Twitter handle

Before Mr Trump's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a grand welcome to him on the stage, showering praises.

"His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics. His every word is followed by tens of millions. He was a household name and very popular even before he went on to occupy the highest office in this great country," PM Modi said.

"From CEOs to Commander in Chief, from boardrooms to the oval office, from studios to the global stage, from politics to the economy and to security, he has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere," he added.

President Trump also received a standing ovation when PM Modi asked the audience to commend his "resolve" in fighting terrorism.

President Trump and PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, where the ongoing India-US trade standoff will likely come up.

"In the days to come, I will be speaking with President Trump. He often calls me a tough negotiator, but he himself knows the art of the deal and I am learning from him," PM Modi said in his speech.

