PM Modi opts for staple jacket-kurta combo for 'Howdy Modi!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for his staple ensemble for the mega event 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston, Texas. Taking a cue from the hit pastels trend, Modi donned plain yellow full-sleeved kurta paired with his signature taut churidar. He paired the summery kurta with a grey sleeveless jacket, now identified as Modi jacket. His dark grey jacket had criss-cross lines of a lighter shade of the same colour all over.

Modi's sartorial choices have been noticed ever since he took charge as the Prime Minister of India.

Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump addressed the gathering.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is all jam-packed with enthusiastic India-Americans as the audience.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Indo-US relationship.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

