Picture of the day: Modi-Trump share warm hug, handshake at Howdy Modi event

So, here is the picture of the day! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump shared a warm hug and handshake at Howdy Modi event. This picture will set a lot of tongues wagging, especially in Pakistan which is rattled with Trump attending the mega event that has as many as 50,000 Indian Americans in attendance.
