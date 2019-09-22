Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
Picture of the day: Modi-Trump share warm hug, handshake at Howdy Modi event

So, here is the picture of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump shared a warm hug and handshake at Howdy Modi event. This picture will set a lot of tongues wagging, especially in Pakistan which is rattled with the mega event that has as many as 50,000 people in attendance.

New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 23:04 IST
So, here is the picture of the day! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump shared a warm hug and handshake at Howdy Modi event. This picture will set a lot of tongues wagging, especially in Pakistan which is rattled with Trump attending the mega event that has as many as 50,000 Indian Americans in attendance.

