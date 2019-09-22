Picture of the day: Modi-Trump share warm hug, handshake at Howdy Modi event

So, here is the picture of the day! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump shared a warm hug and handshake at Howdy Modi event. This picture will set a lot of tongues wagging, especially in Pakistan which is rattled with Trump attending the mega event that has as many as 50,000 Indian Americans in attendance.

PM Modi, Donald Trump's bonhomie on display.

