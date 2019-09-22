Image Source : PTI Why did Modi choose Texas' Houston for 'Howdy Modi!' mega event

After his triumph in 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the American-Indian community on September 28, 2014, in a mega rally organised at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The event was graced by 19,000 Indian origin Americans, who had travelled from around the country and Canada. PM Modi's first even in the US was a big hit as his fans chanted his name and quoted his slogans.

After five years, PM Modi addressed an event even bigger than his any other events of him in the past, in Texas' city Houston. US President Donald Trump accompanied Modi and addressed the 50,000 Indian-origin people of America with him.

The event is being termed as a good gesture towards Indo-US ties. PM Modi's unprecedented and unconventional decision of choosing this US city other than Washington DC, New York, etc is being praised by many.

Let us know how important Texas is for India and why Narendra Modi chose Houston for his mega-event Howdy, Modi!:

Texas is the second-largest state of US after Alaska and second populous state after California.

Apart from that, the economy of Texas is second highest among the American states, with around 1.8 trillion dollars after California, which is around 3 trillion dollar economy.

Indian in the past had given importance to the political centre -- Washington DC, the financial centre -- New York City and the tech centre -- San Fransisco. Texas is a good resource of oil and natural gases.

But Narendra Modi administration right now is focusing on Oil and Natural gas and this symbolic visit of PM Modi aimed to deepen bilateral energy cooperation between India and the US.

India is among the biggest importers of oil and natural gases, as it is the third-largest oil-consuming nation in the world.

Modi also held a meeting with the CEOs of leading energy companies in the US, aiming to enhance Indo-US energy partnership. Earlier US had shown interest in providing oil and gas to India on a concessional term from its own reserves.

Being a regular buyer to the US will eventually benefit the US-Indo ties.



Despite having Austin as the capital city of Texas state, Howdy, Modi! the event was organised in Houston, which is not even the capital of Texas.

The coastal city, Houston is important as fourth most populous city of the US and most populous in Texas.

PM Modi's greeting to Kashmir Pandit community in Houston shows that Kashmir matters to him even during his international visit and his approach towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir after revoking Article 370.

Choosing Texas'city Houston was a smart decision by Modi's team as Jammu and Kashmir and Texas share similar histories. And Houston is symbolic for Texas' history.

Till 1836, Texas was part of Mexico after rebellion movements it was declared independent as the Republic of Texas under the leadership of Samuel Houston.

Later, it completely merged into the United States as the 28th state of the nation. Like Pakistan, Mexico did not recognise the independence of Texas and went on to war in this matter.

