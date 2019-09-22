Howdy Modi LIVE: Countdown to the much awaited event in Houston begins

Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 17:15 IST
Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with Sikh community members earlier today.

Howdy Modi: It is going to be the biggest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader after the Pope as Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to stage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. And the presence of US President Donald Trump is going to add to the glory of the event. 'Howdy Modi' is not only going to be a mere gathering of the Indian community in the US but it also going to raise India's stature worldwide as an emerging nation. President Donald Trump himself will make a speech before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be watched by millions worldwide.

We bring you Live Updates of the much-awaited mega-event 'Howdy, Modi!' as the countdown begins.

 

Live updates : Howdy Modi LIVE: Countdown to much awaited event in Houston begins

  • September 22, 2019 5:15 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: Will US President Donald Trump make a big announcement at the event?

    US President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at Howdy Modi event. His presence is going to add glory to the event. He has already hinted that he may make a big announcement at Howdy Modi. What will it be? Read the story below for full details.

    Read | Donald Trump hints at some announcement at 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston

  • September 22, 2019 5:11 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: How America geared up to welcome PM Modi

    PM Narendra Modi reached USA last night as per Indian Standard Time. But Americans were ready to welcome him much before that. Check out the eagerness of a country yearning to welcome PM of the largest democracy on earth.

  • September 22, 2019 5:04 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: "We are excited to see Modi," say people outside NRG stadium

    People have started gathering outside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas where PM Narendra Modi is due to address Indian-American community.

    ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, & get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe,'' said members of the community.

  • September 22, 2019 5:02 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: Preparations in full swing for the mega event

    Houston has been a centre of frantic activity for the last few days. Check what was happening in the run-up to the event.

  • September 22, 2019 4:58 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: PM Modi met Dawoodi Bohra community

    "The Dawoodi Bohra community has distinguished itself across the world. In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues," PM Modi tweeted after he met members of the community.

  • September 22, 2019 4:51 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: PM Narendra Modi meets Kashmiri Pandits in the US

    "I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston", PM Modi tweeted after he met members of Kashmiri Pandit community in the US.

  • September 22, 2019 4:47 PM (IST)

    Howdy Modi: PM Narendra Modi meets members of Indian community prior to the event

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting members of Indian-American community prior to the event. This morning, he met members of Sikh community.

chandrayaan-2

