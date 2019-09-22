Howdy Modi LIVE: Countdown to the much awaited event in Houston begins

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an interaction with Sikh community members earlier today.

Howdy Modi: It is going to be the biggest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader after the Pope as Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to stage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. And the presence of US President Donald Trump is going to add to the glory of the event. 'Howdy Modi' is not only going to be a mere gathering of the Indian community in the US but it also going to raise India's stature worldwide as an emerging nation. President Donald Trump himself will make a speech before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be watched by millions worldwide.

We bring you Live Updates of the much-awaited mega-event 'Howdy, Modi!' as the countdown begins.