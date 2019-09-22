Image Source : AP 9 Interesting things to know about PM Modi's Houston event, Howdy Modi

The stage is set for the mega Howdy Modi event in Houston. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will make a historic address from NRG Stadium tonight. And when the two world leaders will be together, their bonhomie is set to be on fire. India TV presents you 9 interesting things to know about the Howdy Modi event:

1. The term 'Howdy' is a shorthand for "How do you do?". It is commonly used in southwestern United States.

2. Tickets for Howdy Modi event were sold out within 3 weeks. As many as 50,000 people are attending the event in Houston.

3. Hundreds of prominent business and community leaders from across America are attending Howdy Modi event.

4. The organisers have put together a 90-minute cultural extravaganza - "Woven: The Indian-American Story" - that features 400 artistes and community members from Texas and across United States.

5. Howdy Modi event is PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after assuming office in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May. The previous ones were at Madison Square Garden in New York (2014) and Silicon Valley (2016).

6. Donald Trump is the first American President to address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

7. After Howdy Modi event, Donald Trump and PM Modi are expected to sign trade deal to lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the country.

8. India's ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, is the man behind pulling off Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest ever event with the Indian diaspora in the US, a potential $7.5 billion energy deal, and much more.

9. The Howdy Modi event will see a number of US lawmakers in attendance.

