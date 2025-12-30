I will speak in 2026: DK Shivakumar on the possibility of him becoming Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has hinted that he will address questions about becoming the CM in 2026 while expressing certainty that Congress will remain in power for the next 7.5 years in Karnataka. He dismissed speculative remarks from party colleagues and accused Kerala BJP's chief of misleading the public.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he will speak in 2026 about the possibility of becoming Chief Minister, while expressing confidence that the Congress will retain power in the next Assembly elections. He asserted that the current Congress government will continue for another seven and a half years, combining the remaining term and a future mandate.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar was asked about his New Year's resolution. "The resolution is to keep you all happy. Keeping the people of the state happy. Giving a prosperous administration to the state, with fresh thinking. There was good rain and harvest this year, and we want the same in the New Year," he said as per news agency PTI. He also wished for abundant water in rivers and tanks and hoped for a prosperous year for farmers.

I will speak in 2026: Shivakumar on leadership question

When asked whether Karnataka's administration would be under his leadership in 2026, Shivakumar said, "The Congress administration will continue, it will be in power for the next seven-and-a-half years."

To another question on whether his leadership could be expected in the New Year, he responded, "I will speak in 2026." His remarks came after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed there is a "200 per cent chance" of Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister on January 6 or 9. Dismissing the comment, Shivakumar said, "Don't take Iqbal Hussain into account".

When reminded that Hussain was his party colleague and that he helped him become an MLA from Ramanagara, Shivakumar joked, "He might be saying such things, fearing that people in his constituency would beat him."

Accuses Kerala BJP chief of 'misleading' people

Shivakumar also criticised Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for misrepresenting his statement. "I had said that we don't want the Kerala government to interfere in Karnataka's administration, and not Keralaites. But I was told that Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tried to mislead the people. No one can mislead the people," he said. Shivakumar added that he will campaign in Kerala for the Assembly polls, claiming strong support there. "People there like me a lot. We know our (Congress) government is coming there. People love us, people love Karnataka. We love Kerala," he said. He concluded by advising the BJP not to create confusion among the public.

