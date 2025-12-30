Ikkis first reviews out: Ameesha Patel, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anil Sharma hail Dharmendra's last film The first reviews of Ikkis are out, with several film personalities praising the film and veteran actor Dharmendra’s performance. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, actors Ameesha Patel, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra have shared positive reactions.

New Delhi:

Ikkis finally releases on January 1, setting the ball rolling for the New Year 2026. The film marks Dharmendra's last. Starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, the film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, based on the story of young soldier Arun Khetrapal.

A special screening for Ikkis was hosted for the members of the film fraternity on Monday night. And the early reviews for Ikkis have already started pouring in.

Also read: Ikkis screening: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol pose with Dharmendra's poster, Salman Khan looks emotional

Ikkis early reviews out

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 producer Anil Sharma reviewed Ikkis and wrote on X, "Saw Dharam ji’s last film yesterday deeply touched. Watched him with teary eyes what a role, what a performer. He leaves us with dignity, depth, and unforgettable grace. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire #IKEES team. the makers, technicians, and every actor who helped create this tribute. @aapkadharam lives on. Special mention to #AgastyaNanda, he performed very well (sic)."

Fatima Sana Shaikh penned, “Do not miss this film!!!! Ikkis is such a special, precious film. It reminded me of a time when love and unity were the only language we knew. This film deeply moves you, and it feels like a beautiful parting gift that Dharam ji has left us with. Truly a legend (sic)."

“Har ek performance itni manjhi hui aur earnest hai (Every performance is so finely honed and deeply earnest). Jaideep Ahlawat, like always, you were so fine and delicate in your performance. You have this rare way of touching hearts. Your silences are so strong, and words are powerful. Vivaan Shah, what a rockstar you are! So cool. And your choices as an actor are so nuanced. We need to see more of you!!! Simar Bhatia, You are a breath of fresh air. You lit up the screen every single time you appeared. And Agastya Nanda, Uff! What a performance. I was with you every second. Your presence is so strong yet so gentle. There’s such lightness and strength in every beat. Absolutely bang on. Such a star (sic),” she further added.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMA SANA SHAIKH)Fatima Sana Shaikh on Ikkis

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra. “Just watched Ikkis, a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. And Jaideep Ahlawat, hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised (sic),” he posted.

“A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine. Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher, outstanding work. And above all, Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal (sic),” he also added.

Ameesha Patel, who has worked closely with the Deols, penned, "Thank u ⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ n Bobby Deol for a beautiful screening of IKKIS - DHARAMJI’s last film! Such a fitting tribute to our legend! Such a soulful n sweet film made more heartwarming 2 watch with DHARAMJI’s cute innocence n vulnerability Goodluck to the entire team!."

Ikkis: The story

Ikkis is a Hindi-language war drama film directed by Sriram Raghavan. It follows the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It features an ensemble cast comprising Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Alhawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Also read: Rekha makes a heartwarming gesture towards Agastya Nanda's poster at Ikkis premiere