Rekha makes a heartwarming gesture towards Agastya Nanda's poster at Ikkis premiere Several Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis on Monday. In a heartwarming moment, Rekha paused before posing for the cameras and kissed Agastya Nanda's poster.

New Delhi:

A special screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Ikkis was held in Mumbai on Monday, December 28, 2025. It was attended by prominent personalities, including Rekha, Tabu, Salman Khan, Jeetendra, Manish Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Several pictures and videos from the Ikkis premiere circulated online. A video of actress Rekha showering love upon Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has been receiving attention from viewers.

Rekha's heartwarming gesture towards Agastya Nanda's poster at Ikkis premiere

In one video, Rekha can be seen arriving at the venue and, before posing for the cameras, greeting Agastya Nanda’s poster by kissing the frame. She was dressed in a light green and gold saree, kept her makeup minimal, and added shades to complete her look. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is playing the lead role of Arun Khetarpal in this film.

The veteran actress Rekha also paused before Dharmendra's poster and even bowed her head. Take a look at the video below:

Ikkis: Plot and cast

For the unversed, the Hindi-language war drama film Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and tells the true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It featues an esemble cast which includes Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Alhawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

Ikkis final trailer

The makers of the film recently dropped the final trailer of the film on social media. The 2-minute and 11-second long trailer started with the voiceover of Jaideep Ahlawat recalling a historic moment. It features intense war scenes, Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, and ends with Dharmendra smiling to the tune of Rajesh Khanna's song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana.

The final trailer of Ikkis received praise from the audience, garnering more than 17 million views on YouTube so far.

Also Read: Who is Pranjal Dahiya, the Haryanvi star who paused her concert to call out a man's misbehaviour