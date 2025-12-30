Who is Pranjal Dahiya, the Haryanvi star who paused her concert to call out a man's misbehaviour Read on to know about the Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya, who stopped her concert midway to confront a fan in the crowd for alleged misbehavior.

New Delhi:

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya has created a stir online after a video from her recent concert went viral. In the video, she is seen stopping her performance to address a man in the audience for misbehaving.

During her performance, Pranjal Dahiya was reportedly disturbed by a man in the audience who behaved inappropriately. Upset by the incident, she paused her concert midway and spoke directly to the crowd. Read further to know about her about her popular songs and singing career.

Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Pranjal Dahiya is a popular artist from Haryana. She became a household name with hit songs like 52 Gaj Ka Daman and Gypsy and has worked in numerous Hindi and Punjabi music videos. For the unversed, Pranjal is also very active on social media, especially Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and professional moments, including glimpses from her concerts.

What happened at Pranjal Dahiya's concert?

In the viral clip, Haryanvi artist Pranjal Dahiya paused her performance midway and addressed a man, asking, "Uncle I'm your daughter's age. Please control yourself." She also requested everyone to behave respectfully.

The video sparked reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Every artist deserves respect. If people in comment section says She has taken money, Then if tomorrow your daughters becomes artist, She too needs to dance like what you expect from others (sic)." Another added, "What she said is right she has taken money but people should have common sense how to behave with others respect artists (sic)."

Pranjal Dahiya famous songs

Throughout her career, Pranjal has delivered several hits and appeared in numerous music videos. Some of her notable songs include Demand, Sone Ki Tagdi, Gypsy, 52 Gaj Ka Daman, Kabootar, Jannat Ka Tukda, and more.

