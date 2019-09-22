Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
  4. Josh is high! #ModiInHouston trends on Twitter ahead of Howdy Modi event

Josh is high across the world ahead of Howdy Modi event in Houston. People are using #ModiInHouston and #ModiInUSA on Twitter to express their excitement for the Howdy Modi historic event.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2019 20:06 IST
Josh is high across the world ahead of Howdy Modi event in Houston. People are using #ModiInHouston and #ModiInUSA on Twitter to express their excitement for the Howdy Modi historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to address the mega event at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump will be the first American President to address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US. 

For Live Updates on Howdy Modi event, CLICK HERE

For Live Streaming of Howdi Modi event, CLICK HERE

