Josh is high! #ModiInHouston trends on Twitter ahead of Howdy Modi event

Josh is high across the world ahead of Howdy Modi event in Houston. People are using #ModiInHouston and #ModiInUSA on Twitter to express their excitement for the Howdy Modi historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to address the mega event at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump will be the first American President to address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

Kashmiri Pandit kisses PM Modi's hand.Thanks him on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits for revoking Article370



PM Modi says"Thank u for ur patience for 30 yrs.U've suffered a lot. Together we've to build new Kashmir which is peaceful"#HowdyModi #ModiInUSApic.twitter.com/bArCVaEQ5n — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 22, 2019

The josh is too high before the arrival of PM @narendramodi ji at the NRG stadium for the #HowdyModi in Houston!#ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/DiT0rFmkMk — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) September 22, 2019

Modi Trump Posters in USA to celebrate their good work and friendship



The enthusiasm in the city of Houston is all time high!#ModiInUSA #ModiInHouston #BJPForUnitedIndia pic.twitter.com/xCUacseHsp — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 22, 2019