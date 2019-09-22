Josh is high! #ModiInHouston trends on Twitter ahead of Howdy Modi event

Josh is high across the world ahead of Howdy Modi event in Houston. People are using #ModiInHouston and #ModiInUSA on Twitter to express their excitement for the Howdy Modi historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to address the mega event at NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump will be the first American President to address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.
A jam packed house at NRG stadium #Houston . @PMOIndia @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump to arrive soon. #Modi fans are eagerly waiting. #HowdyMody #ModiInUSA #ModiInHouston @sanghaviharsh @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/OiIK5enH7v— Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 22, 2019
A Cute Welcome To PM Modi, #HowdyModi Welcome To Texas. #ModiInUSA #ModiInHouston pic.twitter.com/GCsErC5Dwf— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) September 22, 2019
Kashmiri Pandit kisses PM Modi's hand.Thanks him on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits for revoking Article370— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 22, 2019
The josh is too high before the arrival of PM @narendramodi ji at the NRG stadium for the #HowdyModi in Houston!#ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/DiT0rFmkMk— Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) September 22, 2019
Modi Trump Posters in USA to celebrate their good work and friendship— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 22, 2019
The enthusiasm in the city of Houston is all time high!#ModiInUSA #ModiInHouston #BJPForUnitedIndia pic.twitter.com/xCUacseHsp
The energy in the stadium is palpable as the crowd awaits Prime Minister Modi’s address #HowdyModi #SharedDreamsBrighterFutures #ModiInUSA #ModiInHouston #modi pic.twitter.com/g2gnwgxnMc— Aurobinda Dutta (@aurobindadt) September 22, 2019
