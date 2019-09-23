Image Source : AP In presence of POTUS, PM Modi 'bids farewell' to Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his event 'Howdy Modi!' said that after 70 years of turbulence, India has 'bid farewell' to the Kashmir issue. The statement by the prime minister came while he was addressing the Indian-American community on stage at the NRG stadium in Houston.

"Article 370 had kept the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Laddakh away from development and progress. It was a provision of which the terrorists and separatists were taking advantage of. Now with this move, fundamental rights given to all Indian citizens are now also given to the people of Jammu Kashmir and Laddakh. The women of the region will also now have rights they were earlier deprived off," said PM Modi.

Hailing the Indian parliament, PM said, "Both the houses debated this issue for hours, and the debate was telecasted live in India and around the world."

"We do not have the majority in the upper house (Rajya Sabha), but on the matter of Article 370 both houses passed the bill with 2/3rd majority," he added.

Making an indirect reference to Pakistan and its PM Imran Khan, Modi said, "Some people are having issues with what India is doing within its territory, ironically these people are those who have failed at being able to handle their own country. The only thing they have done is made India-centric hatred a centre of their politics. The world knows these people all too well."

In the same reference, PM Modi also reminded the international community about the part of the world where the culprits of 9/11 and 26/11 are found.

"From 9/11 to 26/11, where are the culprits found? It is time for a decisive war against terror and those providing safe havens for terrorists," NaMo said.

In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed US President Trump's efforts in fighting terror and also asked the audience to give him a 'standing ovation.'

PM Modi departed for New York early Monday, where he will address the UNGA meeting on September 27. On the sidelines, PM also has a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings lined up.

Also Read | 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar': PM Modi goes all out at Howdy Modi event

Also Read | PM Modi leaves for New York to address UNGA