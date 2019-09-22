'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar': PM Modi goes all out at Howdy Modi event

AB KI BAAR TRUMP SARKAR! PM Modi said at the Howdy Modi event in Houston on Sunday. He went all out in praising US President Donald Trump. Presidential elections are due in the United States in 2020.

Modi introduced Trump to Indian-American community, describing him as a "special person". I admire President Trump for his sense of leadership, passion for America and concern for every Americans, the prime minister said.

