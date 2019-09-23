Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Watershed moment in India-USA ties: PM Modi shows gratitude to 'steadfast friend' Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for being a 'steadfast friend of India' and called Trump's presence at Howdy Modi event a 'watershed moment in India-USA ties'

New York Published on: September 23, 2019 10:17 IST
Image Source : PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for being a 'steadfast friend of India' and called Trump's presence at Howdy Modi event a 'watershed moment in India-USA ties'

In his tweet, PM Modi said," Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties."

He added: Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora.

Modi also thanked his audience in Houston.

In another tweet Modi said, "Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory. I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme. The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora."

PM Modi arrived in New York early Monday after addressing a mega gathering at a houseful Texas stadium, where Donald Trump along with several other US Congressmen were in the present. 

Donald Trump in his tweet after the event had said, " The USA Loves India".

This warmth in relationship between the top leaders of India and USA could pave way for a much more mutually benificial relationship in the future. 

