Image Source : PMO Watershed moment in India-USA ties: PM Modi shows gratitude to 'steadfast friend' Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for being a 'steadfast friend of India' and called Trump's presence at Howdy Modi event a 'watershed moment in India-USA ties'

In his tweet, PM Modi said," Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties."

He added: Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora.

Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.



Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/iGHjT6Tp5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Modi also thanked his audience in Houston.

In another tweet Modi said, "Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory. I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme. The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora."

Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory.



I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme.



The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/2L4AhkVTSz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

PM Modi arrived in New York early Monday after addressing a mega gathering at a houseful Texas stadium, where Donald Trump along with several other US Congressmen were in the present.

Donald Trump in his tweet after the event had said, " The USA Loves India".

The USA Loves India! https://t.co/xlfnWafxpg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

This warmth in relationship between the top leaders of India and USA could pave way for a much more mutually benificial relationship in the future.

Also Read | Rare mass showing for foreign leader on American soil: International media reacts to Howdy Modi!

Also Read | In presence of POTUS, PM Modi 'bids farewell' to Kashmir issue

Also Read | Photos | How major Indian newspapers reacted to 'Howdy Modi!'