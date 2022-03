PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony; Sonia and others likely to be invited

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi with UP CM elect Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said sources.

According to sources, Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25.

Other than Union Ministers and the leadership of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also among the invitees. If sources are to be believed, several Opposition leaders have also made their way to the list of invitees to the oath-taking ceremony.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are among the prominent names likely to be invited from the opposition parties," said sources.

Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries. Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow.

As per sources, the names of cabinet members have already been finalized by the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer to look after the government formation in Uttar Pradesh. Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

