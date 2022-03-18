Yogi Adityanath plays Holi with flowers, thanks people for BJP win in polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath offeres prayers during the Holika Dahan Samiti Shobhayatra on the eve of the festival of Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday played Holi with flowers here and thanked people for the BJP’s victory in the recently held state Assembly polls. He also took part in a procession at the Pandey Hata and said people are playing Holi since March 10, the day elections results were announced. The CM performed an "aarti" of Bhakt Prahlad and after "Holika dahan", played Holi with flowers with a huge crowd.

He said the BJP's victory it is the seal of people on the work done with dedication and honesty in the past five years by his government under the guidance of PM Modi. He thanked people for the historical victory of the BJP and said," Eight years ago, PM Modi laid the foundation of development, security and good governance and today it has become a symbol of people's faith and mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'."

"The election results were in our favour because inclusive development has become identity of the state," he said, adding that benefits of government schemes reached to all without discrimination. The CM said the Opposition spread rumours and even made personal comments but people had full faith in PM Modi.

The chief minister said a sensitive government always stands with people . "You all have seen that how last two years were spent due to coronavirus and the entire world praised the management of PM Modi during the pandemic. The country gave the double dose of free ration to 80 crore people and 15 crore people of the state during the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

