PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Sunday

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on October 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme on Sunday. He will launch the scheme via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the scheme will allow rural people to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. The Prime Minister will also interact with some of the beneficiaries. He will be joined by Union minister for panchayati raj Narendra Singh Tomar.

The PMO said that the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through the SMS link sent to them. The beneficiaries of the scheme are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand, and two from Karnataka. Beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of the Property Cards within one day. Maharashtra has a system of recovering the nominal cost of Property Card, so it will take a month.

"The move will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits. Also, this is the first time that such a large-scale exercise involving the most modern means of technology is being carried out to benefit millions of rural property owners," the PMO release said.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day (April 24). The scheme aims to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

The Scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over four years (2020-2024). It will cover around 6.62 lakh villages in the country.

In the pilot phase (2020-21), about 1 lakh villages in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and few border villages of Punjab and Rajasthan will be covered.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage