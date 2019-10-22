Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and dispatch the first lot of pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would be a part of the Sikh delegation led by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a Home Ministry official, adding that they will pay obeisance at the shrine and return the same day.

The announcement comes a day after India declared that it would sign an agreement on the Corridor with Pakistan on Wednesday. Earlier, there was information that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Corridor on November 8.

Home Ministry officials could not explain why the inauguration date was rescheduled.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province is located 4.5 kms from the border near Dera Baba Nanak. The shrine will be accessible to Indian pilgrims throughout the year via a corridor.

Everyday 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the holy shrine. India will share the list of pilgrims 10 days before their visit. Pakistan will verify the list and finalise it four days before their visit.

The 4.2 km-long corridor from the Indian side will be completed by October 31, a week before the celebrations begin to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.