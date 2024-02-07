PM Modi says Nehru was against any kind of reservation, attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress party over the issue of quota for backward classes saying that it was Jawaharlal Nehru who was against any kind of reservation. The Prime Minister was speaking to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

"....I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..," That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth... Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today," the Prime Minister said.

"Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation...," he added.

"Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ​​started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are –youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar...," the Prime Minister said.

"The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?...," Modi mentioned.

ALSO READ | 'Will welcome Mallikarjun Kharge's 400 seats blessing for NDA': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha