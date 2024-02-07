PM Modi's 'aisa mauka phir kahan milega' jibe at Congress chief Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress party saying that its thoughts have become outdated and outsourced its work, while replying to the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Taking a jibe at the Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Would like to thank Kharge ji... he spoke for long... but I was thinking how did he get permission to speak in the Rajya Sabha."

Modi said that day Kharge ji would have heard that song... "Aesa mauka phir kaha milega."

"I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him...," PM Modi said.

Will pray Congress cross 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi's jibe at 'grand old party'

A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40, the Prime Minister said.

"The 75th Republic Day is a milestone in itself. The President's address has its own historic value. In her address, she spoke about India's confidence and expressed her confidence for India's bright future," PM Modi said.

On Monday, PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.

"I can gauge the mood of the nation, it will definitely give NDA more than 400 seats and the BJP at least 370 seats," the prime minister said replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

He said the third term of the government was not too far.

"At the most 100-125 days are remaining," he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Abki baar," Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say "400 paar".

"Even Kharge ji is saying the same thing," Modi said referring to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement in Rajya Sabha.

He said the NDA's third term would be the one that would see big decisions and lay the foundation for the next 1,000 years.

