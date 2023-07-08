PM Modi to lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 cr in Rajasthan's Bikaner today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Development projects are aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and welfare.

PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday (July 8) to lay the foundation stones for various development works and address a public rally. He will reach Bikaner at around 4:15 pm, where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, aimed at enhancing the region's infrastructure and welfare.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore. This expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors. The expressway will not only facilitate the seamless transportation of goods but also enhance tourism and economic development along its route.

Phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor

Giving a boost to the power sector in the region, he will dedicate to the nation phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs 10,950 Crore. The green energy corridor will integrate about 6 GW of renewable power and help in grid balancing of Renewable Power with Thermal Generation in Western Region and Hydro Generation in the Northern region, thereby strengthening transmission capacity between Northern Region and Western Region.

PM Modi will also dedicate Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line. To be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around Rs 1,340 crores, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line will help in the evacuation of 8.1 GW of Solar Power in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister will dedicate a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner. The hospital will have a capacity upgradeable to 100 beds. This hospital will serve as a vital healthcare facility, catering to the medical needs of the local community and ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services.

Redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station

Further, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station. To be developed at a cost of around Rs. 450 Crores, the redevelopment work will involve renovation of all platforms along with flooring and ceiling while ensuring the preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.

The Foundation Stone for the Doubling of the 43 km long Churu – Ratangarh section will also be laid by the Prime Minister. Doubling of this rail line will enhance connectivity, facilitate easier transportation of gypsum, limestone, food grains and fertiliser products from the Bikaner region to the rest of the country.

