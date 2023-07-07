PM Modi to attend Gita Press function, launch Rs 12,000 cr projects in Uttar Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi UP visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday and attend various programmes, flag off two Vande Bharat trains and launch development projects worth Rs 12,100 crore.

The Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur at around 2:30 pm, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur, followed by flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Later in the day, at around 5 pm, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public programme, where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be present on the occasion.

PM in Gorakhpur

The Prime Minister will visit the Gita Press in Gorakhpur and participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historic printing press. He will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth during the programme. The Prime Minister will also visit the Leela Chitra temple in the Gita Press.

It is pertinent to mention that Gita Press was recently conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 by a jury headed by Prime Minister Modi. However, the publisher has said that it would not accept the cash price of Rs 1 crore, keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of donations.

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains

He will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur Railway station. The two trains are-- Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. The Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya and will improve connectivity to important cities in the state and also give a fillip to tourism while the Jodhpur – Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity to famous places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad and will boost socio-economic development in the region.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs. 498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities.

PM in Varanasi

During the Varanasi visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12100 crore.

Prime Minister will dedicate Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction - Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of more Rs 6760 crore, the new line will facilitate faster and efficient movement of goods. He will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than 990 crore. These include Ghazipur city - Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar- Jaunpur rail line and Bhatni- Aunrihar rail line. These projects have helped in achieving 100 per cent electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will dedicate to nation the four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56, which has been completed at a cost of more than Rs 2750 crore, making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster;

PM Modi inaugurate multiple projects in Varanasi

Among the multiple projects in Varanasi that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are the construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads; the International Girls Hostel building constructed at BHU campus; Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET)- Vocational Training Centre at village Karsara; Residential buildings and amenities in Police station Sindhaura, PAC Bhullanpur, Fire station Pindra and Govt residential school Tarsada; Economic Offences Research Organization building; Sewer line from Mohan Katra to Konia Ghat and a modern septage management system in village Ramna; 30 double-sided backlit LED unipoles; a cow dung-based bio-gas plant at NDDB Milk plant Ramnagar; and a unique floating changing rooms jetty at Dashashwamedh ghat which will facilitate the bathing of devotees in river Ganga.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister include the construction of 3 two-lane rail over bridge (ROB) near Chaukhandi, Kadipur and Hardattapur railway stations; the construction of Vyasnagar - Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction rail flyover; and construction and renovation of 15 PWD roads. These projects will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 780 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 192 rural drinking water schemes, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 550 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to 7 lakh people in 192 villages. He will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats. The redevelopment ghats will have provisions of public conveniences, waiting areas, wood storage, waste disposal and eco-friendly cremation pyres.

Other projects whose foundation state will be laid include floating changing room jetties at six religiously significant bathing ghats on river Ganges in Varanasi on the lines of floating changing room jetties of Dashashwamedh Ghat and construction of students hostel at CIPET campus Karsara.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also distribute the loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will kickstart the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, the distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and the distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.

