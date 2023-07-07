PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh today to dedicate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 7600 crore ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Chhattisgarh since 2029

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chhattisgarh on Friday in order to lay the foundation stones of as many as ten projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore. After being elected as the Prime Minister for the second term in 2019, this will be his maiden visit to the Congress-ruled state where Assembly elections are due this year-end. According to an official, the Prime Minister's event is slated to take place at the Science College ground in Raipur at around 10:45 am.

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay the foundation of following projects:

The four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30

The 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130

Lay foundation stone for construction of three sections: Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)

The PM will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line

A 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh

A bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum in Korba

Besides, the Prime Minister will also begin the distribution of 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He is also scheduled to flag off a new train from Antagarh to Raipur.

PM Modi to address people in Raipur

Prime Minister Modi will subsequently address a public meeting at the same venue. "PM Modi's first rally in the state before the elections will energise the party workers and rejuvenate the supporters," state BJP chief Arun Sao said. He further claimed that lakhs of people are expected to attend PM's event and all the preparations have been done for the public meeting.

According to police, a massive security cover has been put in place at the programme venue. A multi-layered security blanket, involving personnel of the state police besides contingents of the Special Protection Group (SPG), has been put in place in the area, located in the mid of the city, a police official said. While refusing to give details of security, he said that the venue of the event has already been fortified and the adjoining areas have been sanitised.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Modi's visit will boost the morale of the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the state. The party had lost the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after being in power for 15 years.

