PM Modi's dig at Rahul over London speech: 'Unfortunate that questions were raised on India's democracy'

PM Modi in Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over Congress leader's speech during his recent visit to London when he raised questions on the Indian democratic system.

"India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy... it's unfortunate that in London questions were raised about India's democracy... some people are constantly questioning India's democracy...," PM Modi said in Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad.

Addressing the issue of development, PM Modi said, "In 21st century, India is progressing by modernising its cities. In last 9 years, number of good educational institutions has been increasing constantly.. IIT Dharwad is ready as a futuristic institute."

Today, India is one of the most powerful digital economies in the world... BJP's double engine government is honestly working for development of every village & district in Karnatak, the Prime Minister said.

In another dig at the Congress, PM Modi said, "Congress dreaming about my grave doesn't know that blessings of mothers, sisters and people of the country is a protection shield for me."

