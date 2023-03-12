PM Modi's security breach: Centre seeks action-taken report from Punjab govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI PM Modi's cavalcade wait on a flyover after protesters blocked the highway.

The Centre has sought a report from the Punjab government over the action taken against officials involved in the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2022.

The Supreme Court had formed a committee to investigate the matter. The committee had found lapses in the police and administrative officers in Punjab.

On the basis of this report, the Centre has called for a report from the Punjab Government regarding the action taken against officials so far.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of not being a well-wisher of Punjab, claiming the state did not find a mention in the Union budget and the Centre had imposed the rail-ship-rail route condition for transporting coal to power plant.

Punjabis still remembered that the BJP-led Union Government "disrespected" the sacrifices of the brave warriors of Punjab by pulling out the state's tableau from the Republic Day parade, he said.

"If the BJP really has some fondness for the state, then why was Punjab not even mentioned in the Union Budget," the chief minister asked.

"How can a party that imposed conditions like the rail-ship-rail route to bring coal via Sri Lanka, be a well-wisher of Punjab? Is this the kind of love the BJP has for Punjab?" he asked.

Punjab's ruling AAP had earlier slammed the Centre for asking the state government to lift coal using RSR mode, claiming that it would put an additional financial burden on the state power utility.

Last month, Chief Minister Mann had said the Centre has agreed to waive the rail-ship-rail condition for coal supply.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight

ALSO READ | PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka today, will launch slew of projects worth Rs 16,000 crore | DETAILS

Latest India News