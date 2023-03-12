Centre opposes same-sex marriage, says 'not comparable with Indian family unit concept'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Same-sex marriage: The Centre has opposed same-sex marriages in the country saying that it is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife, and children.

The Centre on Sunday filed an affidavit before Supreme Court and opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Centre told the top court that same-sex relationships and heterosexual relationships are clearly distinct classes that cannot be treated identically.

The government apprised the Supreme Court that living together as partners by same-sex individuals, which is decriminalised now, is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children.

"Such relations are clearly distinct classes that cannot be treated identically," the government said.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | PM Modi's security breach: Centre seeks action-taken report from Punjab govt

ALSO READ | PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka today, will launch slew of projects worth Rs 16,000 crore | DETAILS

Latest India News