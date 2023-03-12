PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka today, will launch slew of projects worth Rs 16,000 crore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi visits poll-bound Karnataka today (March 12).

PM's Karnataka visit: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the poll-bound state today during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore. Besides, the Prime Minister will also hold a road show in the state today. This will be PM Modi's sixth visit to the state this year as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to regain power in the southern state.

Among several projects during his visit to Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad, the Prime Minister will be dedicating to the nation the electrification of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region.

PM to inaugurate and lay the foundation of these projects:

PM Modi to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway; project will reduce travel time from 3 hrs to 75 mins

The PM to lay foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane highway

He will dedicate IIT Dharwad; foundation stone for the project was also laid by PM in February 2019

PM to dedicate the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station

PM Modi to dedicate redeveloped Hosapete station which has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments

The Prime Minister to lay foundation stone for Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme

PM to also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya at around 12 noon. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad at around 3:15 PM.

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: PM set to inaugurate the expressway on THIS date

About Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Moving ahead in this endeavour, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation, it said. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to about 75 minutes, the statement said. It will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, it said.

About Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway. The 92-km-long road project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore, the statement said. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours, it said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Amit Shah urges people to let the lotus bloom, promises corruption-free government

IIT Dharwad to be inaugurated today

In Hubbali-Dharwad, the Prime Minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B.Tech. programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of the Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, the statement said.

Hubballi-Dharwad smart city

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crore, it said. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre, it said.

Further, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme

In order to further augment water supply in the region, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 1,040 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves the construction of retaining walls and embankments, the statement said.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be noted here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24 May 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. Karnataka has 5.05 crore registered voters as of the updated final electoral rolls for 2023, which were released on January 5 this year. This number includes 2.50 crore registered women voters and 4,502 other voters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News