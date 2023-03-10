Follow us on Image Source : NITIN GADKARI TWITTER Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: PM set to inaugurate the expressway on this date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway on March 12, 2023, bringing relief to commuters traveling between the two cities. The 118 km long expressway project is expected to reduce travel time from three hours to 90 minutes or less, making it easier for people to move between the cities.

The project, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 8,480 crores, includes four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded National Highway 275 to a 10-lane road, including the expressway.

Earlier, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about the project's potential to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential. Responding to the tweet thread, PM Modi said, "An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.”

The expressway includes a greenfield bypass and will have 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing on either side of the access-controlled, six-lane roadway to provide a free and uninterrupted trip. The Bangalore-Mysore expressway route will also have a 22 km bypass for Ramanagaram and Channapatana combined, an 8 km bypass for Mandya, a 10 km bypass for Srirangapatana, and a 4 km bypass for Maddur. Additionally, Bidadi will have a 7 km bypass, making it easier for commuters to travel between the two cities.

The expressway project is part of the Union Government's flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP), which aims to improve connectivity and infrastructure across the country. The expressway will not permit slow-speed vehicles, including bikes and autos, to operate on it.

The Bengaluru-Mysore Expressway is expected to provide several benefits, including reducing traffic congestion, improving road safety, amplifying the national economy, improving connectivity, reducing pollution, attracting investors to the city, accelerating the city's development and growth, adding value, and increasing urbanization. The project is also expected to be beneficial for real estate development in the region.

