PM Modi will remain No.1: Ramdas Athawale amid Sharad Pawar's Oppn meet

As Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar looks to push opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, NDA alliance partner and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that no matter how many fronts are formed against PM Modi, he will remain number one.

Earlier, NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik while speaking in regard to Sharad Pawar's opposition talks, said that in the first round, Pawar will meet leaders of a few political major parties, media persons, lawyers, social ativists, retired judges and bureaucrats, analysts, and other prominent experts from different fields at his New Delhi residence.

The political leaders would include Yashwant Sinha of the Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, D. Raja of the CPI, former JD-U leader Pawan Verma, and others.

Besides, he will also meet prominent personalities like Justice AP Singh (retd), Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, A Majeed Memon, Vandana Chavan, MP, SY Qureshi, KC Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandy.

However, the NCP has not indicated whether its allies in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government - Shiv Sena and Congress, which are currently in a friction mode - would attend Tuesday's Opposition parties gathering or not.

