PM Modi pays tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his entire life to social reforms and serving the nation. He tweeted, "A big tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, the pioneer of the Kashi Hindu University and a great multidisciplinary genius, on his birth anniversary. He devoted his entire life to social reform and service to the nation. His contribution to the country will continue to inspire generations."

काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय के प्रणेता और बहुआयामी प्रतिभा के धनी महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने अपना संपूर्ण जीवन समाज सुधार और राष्ट्र सेवा में समर्पित कर दिया। देश के लिए उनका योगदान पीढ़ी-दर-पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020

Born in 1861, Malaviya was a former president of the Congress who later founded the Hindu Mahasabha. He was also one of the founders of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Noting that Malaviya was an inspiration behind BHU, Modi lauded him as a multifaceted talent.

His contribution to the country will inspire the coming generations, the prime minister said.

