11 interesting facts about Pt Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary

India remembers late freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his 158th birth anniversary. Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Malviya played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916. In 2014, Pandit Malviya was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

On 158th birth anniversary, here are 11 facts about Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya:

Madan Mohan Malviya popularized the term ‘Satyamev Jayate’. Though he did not coin it, and the phrase originally belongs to the Mundaka Upanishad. The term now is the national motto of India. Malviya is the founder of one of Asia’s biggest residential Universities: the Banaras Hindu University. The man served as the president of Congress committee for as much as 4 times. Madan Mohan Malviya started his career as a teacher in Allahabad District school. He also served as the chairman of the board of Hindustan times and facilitated the launch of its Hindi edition. He was an avid writer and journalist, he launched multiple Hindi and English language magazines and newspapers. He was given the title of ‘Mahamana’ by Mahatma Gandhi and the second President of India, Radhakrishnan gave him the status of a ‘Karmayogi’. Devnagri was introduced in the British-Indian courts because of Malviya’s efforts with the British government. This is still considered as one of his greatest achievements. Madan Mohan Malviya was expelled from the Brahmin community for expressing his views on caste discrimination and Brahmanical patriarchy. He was a Hindu nationalist who worked immensely for Hindu-Muslim unity. He is known to have given famous speeches on communal harmony. Here is an excerpt from his presidential address at the INC Calcutta session 1933:

"I implore all Hindus and Mussalmans, Sikhs, Christians and Parsees and all other countrymen to sink all communal differences and to establish political unity among all sections of the people. In the midst of much darkness, I see a clear vision that the clouds which have long been hanging over our heads are lifting. Let every son and daughter do his or her duty to expedite the advent of the dawn of the day of freedom and happiness. Truth is on our side. Justice is with us. God will help us. We are sure to win. Vande Mataram."

10. Madan Mohan Malviya worked as a lawyer at Allahabad high court and is known to have saved 153 accused from the infamous case of Chauri Chaura riots in Gorakhpur. Mahatma Gandhi had to suspend his civil disobedience over the riots.

11. He conceived the idea of Boy Scouts in India and became one of the founders of scouting in India. He founded the ‘Seva Samiti Scout Association’ in 1917 in Allahabad.

As a man who stands in between the shadows of history, who gave us an uncompromising spirit of patriotism, reminds us of the spirit of our land and culture. We remember him today on his 158th birth anniversary and he shall live forever in the soul of our nation.

